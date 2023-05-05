Local

retail

Christmas Tree Shops — the Beloved New England Chain —to File for Bankruptcy: Report

It's unclear how the potential bankruptcy will impact all of its stores. There are 15 locations in Massachusetts and four in New Hampshire

By Jeff Saperstone

Christmas Tree Shops
ChristmasTreeShops.com

The Christmas Tree Shops — the beloved local retail chain — is preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as early as this weekend, according to the Wall Street Journal.

If you've lived in New England long enough, you know that Christmas Tree Shops is a staple. From kitchen gadgets, to outdoor furniture, toys and even food, the popular Middleboro-based store is reportedly in some financial trouble.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Christmas Tree Shops — which started on Cape Cod in the 1950s — has hired a Boston-based law firm to prepare for the bankruptcy filing.

The retailer will be closing more stores, in addition to the locations it announced it would close last September.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The chain has been under new ownership since Bed Bath & Beyond sold them in 2020.

Shoppers are saddened to hear the news.

"I mean what are you going to do," one shopper said. "This is the way the world operates it’s not like back in the 70’s when they were there, they’re not going nowhere, things change.”

"We were just shocked by how little customers were in there, so we were kind of like, sad," another shopper said.

It's unclear how the potential bankruptcy will impact all of its stores. There are 15 locations in Massachusetts and four in New Hampshire.

More Retail News

Business May 3

Tuesday Morning Going Out of Business, Slashes Prices for Closing Sale

news Apr 28

Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closures Will Kick Off a Land Grab for Fast-Growing Retailers

This article tagged under:

retailMiddleboro
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us