Beloved restaurant Eastern Standard is reopening in Fenway this month

Late last year, it was reported that one of Boston's best-known restaurants would be reborn in a new space, and now we have learned that it is on the verge of opening.

Based on a post from @HeyRatty and an OpenTable page, Eastern Standard is slated to debut sometime between now and October 12 at the Fenway Center development life sciences complex just outside of Kenmore Square, with tables for October 12 being available at the time of this writing. Once it opens, the new location of the restaurant will join All That Fish + Oyster, with both restaurants being run by Garrett Harker (who is also planning two other dining/drinking spots within the complex).

Eastern Standard is an American brasserie that used to reside at Kenmore Square's Hotel Commonwealth along with Harker's Island Creek Oyster Bar and the Hawthorne, with all three places losing their home in 2021.

The new address for Eastern Standard is 775 Beacon Street, Boston, MA, 02215. Its website is at easternstandardboston.com.

