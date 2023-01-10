Ben Affleck Spotted Serving Dunkin' at a Mass. Drive-Thru

It's well-known that movie star Ben Affleck loves his Dunkin' — he's often spotted drinking one — and now he's apparently serving them, too.
Affleck was spotted slinging drinks at a drive-thru in Medford — a woman who took a photo of the "Batman" and "Good Will Hunting" star, Lisa Mackay, told NBC10 Boston the movie star was quick-witted and funny.
We've reached out to Dunkin' to learn more about why Affleck was in the area — where, as Boston residents know already, he's from.
A film crew was spotted around noon breaking down a shoot at a Dunkin' location in Medford.
Affleck, who was raised in Cambridge, has a well-documented relationship with Dunkin'. A 2020 photo of him dropping an order of drinks outside his home even became a meme.