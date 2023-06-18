Berkshire, Vermont teen killed in rollover crash

A teenager from Berkshire, Vermont was killed Sunday morning after his car rolled over multiple times on Water Tower Road, said police.

Police say 16-year-old Carson Smith was ejected from his Toyota Tundra after his truck went off the road and flipped several times.

Vermont state police received a call about the crash around 4:45 a.m., and found Smith already deceased by the time they arrived.

Investigating officials say Smith lost control of his car after driving up a hilltop on the road and overcorrecting his steering. Police say Smith's car then went off the road and flipped over several times, which caused Smith to be ejected from his seat.

Officials are still investigating the crash, and have asked anyone in recent contact with Smith to reach out to Vermont state police.