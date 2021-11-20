Berlin Police Investigate After Victim Leaves Crash Scene

Police have concluded their search for an injured crash victim who they said left the scene of an accident in Berlin, Massachusetts on Saturday morning.

Police said multiple officers combed the area near Summer Road, including a K9, looking for an Hispanic male with blood on his face.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police said that at around 8:45 on Saturday morning, they found the injured male and he was taken to an area hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

The accident is under investigation, and criminal charges are forthcoming, according to police.

The Berlin Police Department were assisted in their search by the Hudson and Marlborough police departments.