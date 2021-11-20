Local

Berlin

Berlin Police Investigate After Victim Leaves Crash Scene

The injured party was found and taken to an area hospital

By Jim McKeever

Police have concluded their search for an injured crash victim who they said left the scene of an accident in Berlin, Massachusetts on Saturday morning.

Police said multiple officers combed the area near Summer Road, including a K9, looking for an Hispanic male with blood on his face.

Police said that at around 8:45 on Saturday morning, they found the injured male and he was taken to an area hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

The accident is under investigation, and criminal charges are forthcoming, according to police.

The Berlin Police Department were assisted in their search by the Hudson and Marlborough police departments.

This article tagged under:

BerlinHudson PoliceMarlborough Policecrash investigationk9 police
