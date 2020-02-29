Bernie Sanders will continue to pitch his platform to Massachusetts Saturday, hosting a rally on Boston Common before the state's primary on Tuesday.

Doors are set to open for the Saturday rally on the Common at 11 a.m. The event is scheduled to start at noon.

The presidential candidate has dedicated two days this weekend to Massachusetts, visiting Springfield for a rally Friday evening.

"I'm here tonight to humbly ask for your support," Sanders told the crowd Friday night, not mentioning any of his Democratic competitors to his supporters in Springfield.

But Sanders is challenging fellow senator Elizabeth Warren in her home state. According to a new WBUR poll released Friday, Sanders' lead in Massachusetts has grown to 25%, well ahead of Warren's 17%.

Nestor Mato spoke with voters gathering in downtown Springfield, Massachusetts, ahead of an appearance by presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

That's a stark shift from even a week prior, when a UMass Lowell poll showed Sanders (21%) and Warren (20%) were in a tight race in the Massachusetts primary.

Sanders is currently leading the Democratic pack with 45 delegates, with Buttigieg in second with 26.

Other Masschusetts figures are also hosting events to support Democratic nominees Saturday.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Mass. Attorney General Maura Healey are hosting a canvas kickoff for Warren at 10 a.m. Former Secretary of State John Kerry will appear in support of former Vice President Joe Biden in Dorchester at 1 p.m.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar will be up in northern New England Saturday, holding a grassroots event in Portland at 4:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the sole Republican candidate challenging Trump, former Governor Bill Weld, will speak at Rowes Wharf at 9:30 a.m.