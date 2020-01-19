Local
NH Primary

Sanders Says Gender, Age Both Pose Obstacles to Candidates

Sanders said, "I'm 78 years of age. That's a problem."

By Hunter Woodall

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 19: Republican Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks about combating ISIS and democratic socialism at Georgetown University November 19, 2015 in Washington, DC.

Bernie Sanders made a comparison Sunday between the challenges women face in politics today and his running for president at the age of 78 as the Democratic presidential candidate continues to face questions over his recent feud with Elizabeth Warren on sexism in politics.

During an hourlong appearance on New Hampshire Public Radio, Sanders was asked if he thinks female candidates have a different experience as presidential candidates than him and whether gender is still an obstacle for female politicians.

Sanders answered yes, but that "everybody has their own sets of problems.''

Sanders said of himself, "I'm 78 years of age. That's a problem."

