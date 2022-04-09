Best Spots to Watch the 2022 Boston Marathon

With the Boston Marathon just around the corner on April 18, we have you covered on the best spots for spectators to gather and cheer for their favorite runners throughout their journey.

Most famous spots-- From Wellesley to Boylston

While the route runs from Hopkinton to Boston, here are some of the best places to watch along the route:

Natick Center, which is about 10 miles in, is a great spot for families or those who want to park a car farther out from the chaos closer to the city. Keep in mind if you drive, traffic will be heavy and there will be road closures. Runners are usually feeling pretty good at this early spot in the race.

Wellesley College, also known as the scream tunnel, is where the women of Wellesley come out in a loud show of support. They scream, hold signs, and in pre-pandemic years may have even offered runners a kiss. The area is heavy with students, but you can camp out early to get a spot.

Heartbreak Hill in Newton is another great spot, but as the name suggests, it can be a struggle for runners. For spectators, there is plenty of space for a great view.

Cleveland Circle, which is easily accessed by the Green Line stop of the same name, is another great spot. You can catch the race then and take advantage of all the great eats in the area.

The corner of Hereford and Boylston streets, the last turn before the finish line, is another high excitement spot where you'll get to see the look on the runners' faces as they see the finish line and realize they've made it. This is a great spot, but it will be very crowded, so plan accordingly.

Other areas to check out include Coolidge Corner, Rt.135 in Framingham, and Ashland (where the race originally started).

For start times and more options to watch along the course, click here.

Get ready for the security

Throughout the course, spectators can expect to pass through security checkpoints, and even have police officers inspecting bags and other items being carried.

Officials are advising the public to not bring a backpack, large purse, rolling bag, glass containers or cans as well as a whole range of other items that won't be allowed anywhere near the viewing areas.

Take advantage of the MBTA

There will be road closures, heavy traffic and limited parking for most of the spots along the marathon course, so if you can, take advantage of the MBTA to get around.

There will be several service adjustments to service on Monday, April 18. Stations like Copley will be closed the entire day. Meantime, South Station, Kent Street and Saint Mary's Street will be closed between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The Commuter Rails, as well as the Red, Orange, Blue, and Silver lines will operate on a regular weekday schedule.

For Commuter Rail, there will be a special $15 dollar all-day Marathon Pass that will become available for purchase on April 11. This special pass allows travelers to hop on and off unlimited times throughout the whole day.

These passes can be bought through the mTicket app, or at ticket windows at the North, South, and Back Bay Stations, as well as on board.

The MBTA advises riders to use their trip planner to find the T stop near you.

The Marathon begins on April 18 at 9:02 a.m.