Beverly and Gloucester teachers are on strike. Here's why

Schools are closed in two Massachusetts cities on Friday as teachers go on strike. Teachers in Beverly and Gloucester plan to picket as they continue to negotiate a new contract.

Well, they’ve been in negotiations without a contract since February – and have reached an impasse.

So instead of being in the classrooms today, teachers will be picketing outside these schools.

In Gloucester, they’re looking for an 18-25% raise over the course of a new contract, and up to 52 days of paid parental leave, among other issues.

But Gloucester’s mayor says the city is facing up to a $7 million budget shortfall, and it’s impossible to give teachers everything they’re asking for.

Meanwhile in Beverly, teachers say they’re underpaid, schools are understaffed, classrooms are overflowing, and teachers are burned out and heading to other districts.

The Department of Labor Relations is now involved, and so negotiations will be through a mediator going forward.

“None of us wants to do this, but at this point we have no choice," said Julia Brotherton, of the Beverly Teachers Association. "Beverly schools are in crisis. Critical paraprofessional positions regularly go unfilled because the city pays only poverty wages.”

The Beverly School Committee said in a statement, “We want to make it clear that the School Committee does not condone the illegal actions of the Beverly Teachers Association…We understand that this is a severe disruption to the lives of our students and families…”

Meanwhile, Gloucester has a playoff football game Friday night that could be in jeopardy and might not happen due to the strike. We should find out later in the day whether that will happen.