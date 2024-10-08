Body found in water near Beverly yacht club; foul play not suspected

A person's body was found in the water near a yacht club in Beverly, Massachusetts, on Tuesday police said, noting that the incident is apparently a drowning.

There were no signs of foul play after the report of a person in the water at the Bass River Yacht Club on McPherson Drive about noon, Beverly police said.

First responders found a body in the water, which was pulled out by a Beverly Fire Department dive team and taken to Beverly Hospital.

While the preliminary investigation didn't reveal any signs of foul play, police are investigating the death, they said.

Further questions were referred to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.