Body found in water near Beverly yacht club; foul play not suspected

While the preliminary investigation didn't reveal any signs of foul play, Beverly police are investigating the death, they said

By Asher Klein

NBC 5 News

A person's body was found in the water near a yacht club in Beverly, Massachusetts, on Tuesday police said, noting that the incident is apparently a drowning.

There were no signs of foul play after the report of a person in the water at the Bass River Yacht Club on McPherson Drive about noon, Beverly police said.

First responders found a body in the water, which was pulled out by a Beverly Fire Department dive team and taken to Beverly Hospital.

While the preliminary investigation didn't reveal any signs of foul play, police are investigating the death, they said.

Further questions were referred to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.

More Beverly news

Beverly Jul 31

Man hit and killed by MBTA Commuter Rail train in Beverly

Massachusetts May 28

Theater apologizes after actor Richard Dreyfuss sparks outrage at ‘Jaws' event

Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us