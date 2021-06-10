Beware of Lion's Mane Jellyfish at Boston-Area Beaches, Officials Say

Massachusetts officials are warning beachgoers in and around Boston to be on the lookout for potentially dangerous jellyfish.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation on Wednesday warned people about lion’s mane jellyfish -- which can have a powerful sting alive or dead -- at Nahant Beach in Nahant, Wollaston Beach in Quincy and Carson Beach in Boston.

DCR said they posted purple flags at the beaches to alert visitors of the presence of the dangerous jellyfish.

A family took a photo of a massive, purple jellyfish washed up on an island in Maine over the weekend.

This isn’t the first time lion’s mane jellyfish have been spotted in the region. The DCR also issued an advisory in Nahant around this time last year, and in May 2020 a five-foot-wide lion’s mane washed up on the shore at Peaks Island, Maine.