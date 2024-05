A bicycle and a car were involved in a crash in Wellesley, Massachusetts, on Saturday afternoon.

Information is extremely limited but Wellesley police confirm they are investigating the crash on Glen Road at Glenn Cross.

Glen Road is closed to accommodate the on-scene investigation, police added.

https://x.com/WellesleyPolice/status/1791928320923259162

There was no immediate word on any possible injuries.