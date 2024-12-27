Boston

Bicyclist critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Boston

The vehicle that struck the bicyclist remained at the crash scene

By Marc Fortier

File photo of a Boston Police cruiser
Getty Images

A bicyclist was critically injured when they were struck by a vehicle in Boston on Friday morning.

Boston police said the crash occurred shortly after 11 a.m. on Albany Street at East Berkley Street.

The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. Their name has not been released.

The vehicle that struck the bicyclist remained at the scene.

Homicide detectives and the Fatal Collision Team responded to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. No further details were immediately released.

More Boston stories

Boston 9 hours ago

Boston saw its lowest homicide rate in nearly 70 years in 2024

Boston 5 hours ago

Police seek suspect in Dorchester assault

This article tagged under:

Boston
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us