Bicyclist critically injured in Smithfield crash; driver facing DUI charge

A bicyclist was struck by a car Sunday in Smithfield, Rhode Island, by a suspected drunk driver.

Smithfield police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that they responded to a crash involving a bicycle and a car on 135 Pleasant View Ave. around 8:35 p.m.

The 65-year-old bicyclist sustained critical injuries and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

The driver, identified as 38-year-old Lance Nicoletti, smelled of alcohol and allegedly failed a field sobriety test at the scene, WJAR reports. He was later arrested and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drugs resulting in serious bodily injury and driving to endanger resulting in personal injury.

Nicoletti was arraigned and given $15,000 surety bail on the charges in this cause, however he was held without bail as a violator in a separate case, according to WJAR. Attorney information wasn't immediately available.