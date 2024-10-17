Bicyclist dead after crash with garbage truck in New Haven, Conn.: police

A 24-year-old man has died after his bicycle and a garbage truck collided in New Haven early Thursday morning.

Police said the crash happened around 2:07 a.m. at Church Street and North Frontage Road.

The 24-year-old New Haven man who was on the bicycle was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he died, police said.

Authorities have not released his name because they are notifying family.

The driver of the refuse truck remained at the scene, police said.

The Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating, but the preliminary investigation indicates that the bicyclist entered the roadway from a sidewalk, according to police.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or the police department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).