Hartford

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Hartford, Conn.

NBC Connecticut

A bicyclist from East Hartford was killed in a hit-and-run in Hartford early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Albany Avenue shortly after midnight for a report of a collision involving a car and a bicycle. It was reported that the car had hit the bicyclist and then fled from the scene.

Once on Albany Avenue, police said they found a 27-year-old bicyclist in the road with severe injuries. He was transported to Saint Francis Hospital where he later died.

The bicyclist has been identified by police as Rosevelt Vann Jr., of East Hartford.

Investigators said the vehicle that hit Vann is described as a black Infiniti sedan that fled eastbound onto Albany Avenue and then southbound onto Garden Street.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us