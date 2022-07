A bicyclist has died after being hit by a truck in Boston shortly after noon Wednesday.

The crash was reported around 12:09 p.m. at the intersection of Huntington and Massachusetts avenues, where a truck hit a bicyclist, Boston police said.

The bicyclist, an adult male, was conscious and was taken to an area hospital, police said.

Police said Wednesday night that the man had died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.