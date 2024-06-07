Bicyclist killed in crash with box truck in Cambridge

A woman riding a bicycle was killed in a crash involving a box truck in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Friday evening.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge Police Commissioner Christine Elow confirmed they are investigating the fatal crash that occurred about 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of DeWolfe and Mt. Auburn streets.

A preliminary investigation shows both the truck and the bicycle were traveling in the same direction on Mt. Auburn Street. The crash occurred as the truck was turning onto DeWolf Street, officials said.

The bicyclist, a 55-year-old Florida woman, was taken to CHA Cambridge Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.

Officials say the truck operator remained on scene. Further details were not provided.

An investigation is active and ongoing.