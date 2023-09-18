Brighton

Bicyclist seriously injured in Brighton pedestrian crash

Boston police said the victim has serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A bicyclist was struck by a car Monday night in Boston's Brighton neighborhood.

Boston police say they responded to the area of 160 N. Beacon for a pedestrian crash involving a car and a person on a bike.

The victim has serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

It was a very rainy night in Boston, and it was not immediately clear if weather played any kind of role in the incident.

Further details were not released.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

