Bicyclist Struck and Killed by Car in NH

The accident occurred around 10:50 a.m. Monday on Route 103 in Newport

A man riding a bicycle was killed when he was struck by a pickup truck in Newport, New Hampshire, on Monday morning.

Newport police said the accident occurred around 10:50 a.m. on Route 103 near the intersection with Endicott Road. When emergency crews arrived at the scene, the bicyclist was already dead.

He was identified by police as Daniel S. Thurston, 40, of Claremont.

Initial investigation revealed that a 2011 GMC 1500 pickup truck was headed east on Route 103 when it crossed into the eastbound breakdown lane and struck Thurston, who was riding his bicycle in the eastbound breakdown lane.

The driver of the pickup truck, Albon M. Chapman Jr., 31, of Claremont, was charged with negligent homicide, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and attempted falsifying physical evidence. Police said he was out on bail in an unrelated case.

Chapman was taken to the Sullivan County House of Corrections pending arraignment Tuesday in Sullivan Superior Court.

