Bicyclist Struck by Car in Marblehead

A bicyclist was seriously injured Saturday when they were struck by a vehicle in Marblehead, Massachusetts.

The victim, identified by the Marblehead Fire Department as a person in their 30s, was taken by medical helicopter to an area hospital with serious injuries. There was no immediate update on the extent of the victim's injuries.

Officials say a passerby walked into the fire department to report the pedestrian accident that occurred around 4 p.m. at Pleasant Street and Mohawk Road.

A bicycle could be seen on its side at the crash scene, which was sectioned off with yellow police tape.

Fire officials did not say if the driver remained at the scene, or if that person will face any charges.

Massachusetts State Police and Marblehead police both responded to the crash.

The incident is under investigation.