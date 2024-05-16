Biden approves disaster declaration for Mass. after severe flash flooding

President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration that will help two Massachusetts communities affected by last year's storm that caused flooding — reversing the Federal Emergency Management Agency's decision in February.

The storm impacted residents in Bristol and Worcester counties from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2023. Severe flash flooding trapped people in their cars, left behind buckled roads and even washed away MBTA commuter rail tracks.

In March, Gov. Maura Healey appealed FEMA's denial of her request for a major disaster declaration for the Commonwealth after the historic September rainfall.

The federal assistance includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property loss and other programs to help residents and businesses recover from the effects of the flooding, Biden said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Residents in those two counties can begin applying for assistance at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362).