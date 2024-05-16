Massachusetts

Biden approves disaster declaration for Mass. after severe flash flooding

Residents in Bristol and Worcester counties impacted by the September storm can begin applying for assistance at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362)

Aerial view of mud left behind after flooding in Leominster, pictured on Sept. 12, 2023.
President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration that will help two Massachusetts communities affected by last year's storm that caused flooding — reversing the Federal Emergency Management Agency's decision in February.

The storm impacted residents in Bristol and Worcester counties from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2023. Severe flash flooding trapped people in their cars, left behind buckled roads and even washed away MBTA commuter rail tracks.

In March, Gov. Maura Healey appealed FEMA's denial of her request for a major disaster declaration for the Commonwealth after the historic September rainfall.

The federal assistance includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property loss and other programs to help residents and businesses recover from the effects of the flooding, Biden said.

Residents in those two counties can begin applying for assistance at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362).

