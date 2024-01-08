Biden approves major disaster declaration for RI after flooding, tornadoes

After several storms hit the state of Rhode Island, including flooding and tornadoes, four months ago, President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for the state, reported NBC affiliate WJAR.

The severe storms affected the Ocean State from Sept. 10 to Sept. 13, 2023.

The federal funding will be made available to affected residents in Providence County, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can start applying for assistance by registering online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.