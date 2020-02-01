Biden Camp Prepping Backers for Extended Fight Beyond Iowa, NH

Joe Biden's campaign manager is downplaying the significance of Iowa and New Hampshire and prepping supporters for an extended presidential primary season three days before the Iowa caucuses begin the 2020 nominating process.

Greg Schultz wrote in a Friday memo to supporters that was obtained by The Associated Press that Biden will be competitive in Iowa. But he said the nominating contest could last into the summer.

It's a markedly different approach than that of Bernie Sanders, one of Biden's top rivals, who has boasted that he can sweep the first three statewide nominating contests in February.

Six leading Democratic candidates, including Biden and Sanders, have spent the weekend in Iowa ahead of Monday's caucuses.