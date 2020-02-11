Biden to Head to SC, Skipping Primary Night in NH

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden was expected to travel to South Carolina, Tuesday, electing to forego primary night in the Granite State.

VP Biden says he is leaving NH and going to SC - will rely on surrogates here and focus energy on SC ⁦@AbbeyNBCBoston⁩ will have the latest on ⁦⁦@NBC10Boston⁩ pic.twitter.com/59Msn8n9hS — Scott MacEachern (@smaceachernNBC) February 11, 2020

Biden told reporters he would stay in New Hampshire "all day" and "fight for every vote before heading to South Carolina ahead of the primary there later in the month.

In a release, Biden's campaign said he and his wife Jill Biden would attend a campaign launch party in Columbia, meaning he would not be in the Granite State long enough to see the votes come in.

“I have enjoyed traveling across New Hampshire, speaking to countless Granite Staters who understand we are in a battle for the soul of this nation and I have relished fighting for each and every one of their votes," Biden said in a release.

"I am looking forward to traveling to South Carolina this evening and Nevada later this week to carry our campaign forward and hear from the diverse voters whose voices must be heard in this process to select the Democratic nominee who will unite this country to defeat Donald Trump.”

The move comes as Biden trails in the polls in the Granite State. The latest poll from NBC10 Boston/Franklin Pierce University/Boston Herald poll, released Sunday, had Biden with 14% percent of the vote, trailing Sen. Bernie Sanders at 23%, Pete Buttigieg at 20%, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 16%.