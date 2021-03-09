Local

Bidens' Dog Major Involved in White House Incident Resulting in ‘Minor Injury'

The White House medical unit handled the incident

The Bidens' 3-year-old German shepherd Major was involved in an incident Monday in which he was "surprised by an unfamiliar person, and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Tuesday.

The White House medical unit handled the incident, said Psaki, who added that "no further treatment was needed."

Major and the first family's older German shepherd, Champ, were sent to the Bidens' Wilmington, Delaware, home and are being watched by family friends, which Psaki said was pre-planned because first lady Jill Biden is traveling this week.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

