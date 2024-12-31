Big beer news: Parent companies of Harpoon, Smuttynose are merging

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A couple of regional companies that oversee several big names within the beer scene are going to be joining forces.

According to a source, Mass. Bay Brewing Co. and Finestkind Brewing are planning to merge, which means that Harpoon, Long Trail, Smuttynose, Wachusett, and Five Boroughs will all have an ownership connection. A Brewbound article confirms this, mentioning that the merger will create what will be called Barrel One Collective.

Harpoon and Long Trail are currently under the Mass. Bay Brewing name while Smuttynose, Wachusett, and Five Boroughs are under the Finestkind name, with Harpoon having locations in Boston and Windsor, VT, Long Trail being in Bridgewater Corner, VT, Smuttynose being in Hampton, NH, Wachusett having locations in Westminster and Worcester, and Five Boroughs being in Brooklyn, NY.

Mass. Bay acquired Long Trail in 2022, while Finestkind acquired Five Boroughs in 2023 and Wachusett earlier this year.

