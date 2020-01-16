Local
Billerica

‘Big Mess Folks’: Crashed Truck Spills Heating Oil Across Billerica Road

No one was hurt, but at least a dozen workers were spreading sand across the road to sop up the oil

Billerica truck crash
Bellerica Police Department | NBC10 Boston

A crashed truck left a road slick with red-tinted heating oil Wednesday morning in Billerica, Massachusetts, prompting a massive cleanup.

Workers righted the truck and were pouring sand across the road in a bid to clean the spill up so vehicles could again drive along it.

"Big mess folks," Billerica police tweeted.

The truck crashed at Salem Road and Gray Street about 10:30 a.m., police said. No one was hurt, but the truck was left on its side, leaking heating oil.

Police shut the affected street and urged drivers to find their way around it.

The truck was lifted off its side by crane while at least a dozen workers spread the sand to sop up the oil.

Billerica truck crash cleanup
NBC10 Boston

This article tagged under:

BillericaMassachusettsBillerica police
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us