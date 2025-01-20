Boston restaurant talk

Big pizza news and a brand new bakery: Greater Boston restaurant openings and closings

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Stoked Pizza & Bakey

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between January 13, 2024, and January 19, 2025.

Could Little Steve's Pizzeria Be Returning to Boston?
A decades-old pizza place could be coming back, apparently with a different owner.
Full Story

Bakey to Open in Cambridge's Kendall Square
A trio of bakeries with a well-known Israeli baker behind them will be joined by a fourth location next month.
Full Story

Bone & Bread Is Shutting Down Operations
The people behind a local food truck and a taproom kitchen are saying farewell to both.
Full Story

Stoked Pizza Company Opens in Cohasset
A pair of highly-rated pizza spots have been joined by a third location.
Full Story

Local

New England Jan 13

We're saying goodbye to NECN.com. Here's where to get your New England news

New Hampshire 31 mins ago

14-year-old stabbed multiple times in Nashua, NH

The Regal Eagle Opens in Sharon
A new dining spot that focuses on bar food has opened in the southern suburbs of Boston.
Full Story

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]


Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

    

Copyright Boston Restaurant Talk

This article tagged under:

Boston restaurant talk
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us