Big pizza news and a brand new bakery: Greater Boston restaurant openings and closings

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between January 13, 2024, and January 19, 2025.

Could Little Steve's Pizzeria Be Returning to Boston?

A decades-old pizza place could be coming back, apparently with a different owner.

Bakey to Open in Cambridge's Kendall Square

A trio of bakeries with a well-known Israeli baker behind them will be joined by a fourth location next month.

Bone & Bread Is Shutting Down Operations

The people behind a local food truck and a taproom kitchen are saying farewell to both.

Stoked Pizza Company Opens in Cohasset

A pair of highly-rated pizza spots have been joined by a third location.

The Regal Eagle Opens in Sharon

A new dining spot that focuses on bar food has opened in the southern suburbs of Boston.

