Bigger Waves, Higher Rip Current Threat at New England Beaches This Weekend

An area of high pressure slides overhead Friday, yielding pleasant weather across New England. Abundant sunshine is on tap today with temperatures rising into the upper 70s. A few locations in the Merrimack and Connecticut River Valleys reach into the low 80s, mid 70s to 80 degrees across the North Country.

Though sunshine will prevail this afternoon, a large plume of smoke from wildfires burning out West will pivot into the region today, leading to hazy skies.

This wildfire smoke forecast is valid Saturday at 1 PM, pink is thicker, orange hazy. The smoke starts drifting into Northern New England skies this evening, then drifts south into at least the eastern half of Southern New England Saturday, adding a hazy appearance for many. pic.twitter.com/U26W2fTJ2a — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) September 9, 2022

Overnight, wildfire smoke is expected to produce a particularly reddish hue to the sky for sunset.

Temperatures will drop down into the mid to upper 50s for most across New England, low 60s at the coast. Expecting a clear night with light west winds.

Tonight's full Harvest Moon will illuminate the entire night. The closest to the autumnal equinox, the Harvest Moon rises just minutes after sunset, meaning there's no darkness from day to night to day...great for harvesting, contributing to the name. pic.twitter.com/jzAnNchA10 — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) September 9, 2022

Saturday features continued sunny skies and moderating temperatures into the low to mid 80s, slightly warmer in the Merrimack and Connecticut River Valleys. Local sea breezes will develop, keeping temperatures slightly cooler at the coast.

An increasing swell from Category 2 Hurricane Earl will begin arriving over the weekend, leading to increased wave heights and an increased rip current threat at south and east-facing beaches.

While its major hurricane status is anticipated to be short-lived, it will have ancillary impacts on New England.

Waves this weekend won't be huge, but they'll be powerful, resulting in both pounding surf and rip currents at beaches that, for the most part, won't be staffed by lifeguards post-Labor Day. Extreme caution encouraged, surfers excited with most water temps still 65-70°! pic.twitter.com/QQ1q3Jj0iL — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) September 9, 2022

On Sunday, the area of high pressure that provided excellent late-summer weather will begin to shift east off shore as our next system approaches from the Great Lakes. Expecting dry weather with increasing cloud cover in response.

Looking ahead to the start of next week, an area of low pressure moves into New England, yielding a chance of showers across western areas. After several days of dry weather, it may take until Tuesday for any appreciable showers to develop.

A cold front moves through on Tuesday with increased rain and thunder chances. Highs will rise into the mid to upper 70s on Monday, slightly cooler in the low to mid 70s on Tuesday and moderating back into the mid to upper 70s again by mid-week on the exclusive First Alert Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and NECN.