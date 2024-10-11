Bikers Against Predators group helps bust alleged online predator in Mass.

A man was arrested on suspicion of having and selling images showing child sex abuse after a nonprofit tracked him to his East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, home, police said.

Jason Giles, 21, agreed to talk to the man from Bikers Against Predators who traveled to the home from Indiana about his alleged behavior with minors online, prosecutors said as Giles was arraigned in Brockton District Court Friday.

"The defendant was forthcoming and admitted that he believed he was talking to an underage girl," a prosecutor said in court, adding he showed police that he had other inappropriate accounts "very clearly advertising images and videos of child sexual abuse and material for sale and subscription."

Giles was arrested Thursday, a day after the visit from Bikers Against Predators and his initial contact with police, who seized his phone at the time, police said. He was charged with possessing child pornography, disseminating obscene matter to a minor, enticing a child under 16 and posting or exhibiting a child in a sexual act.

Giles claimed he has autism and oher health issues, and as part of his bail agreement, a judge ordered GPS-enforced home confinement with no access to the internet or contact with minors.

Bikers Against Predators, a nonprofit registered in Indiana, was tipped off to Giles' alleged behavior by another group that poses as minors to expose child predators, and who said Giles thought he was messaging with a girl on Facebook, police said.