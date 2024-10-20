Bill Belichick visits the ‘best farm in New England'

For more than two decades, Bill Belichick coached in New England, leading the team to six Super Bowl titles during his tenure and earning the respect of a legion of Patriots fans in the process.

Belichick and the Patriots parted ways back in January, but one farm in New England is celebrating Belichick's legendary coaching career here with a 6-acre corn maze this fall that shows Belichick in his signature hoodie, holding a football. There's also a Vince Lombardi trophy, a phrase that came to be synonymous with Belichick's coaching style -- "Do Your Job" -- and a note of gratitude -- "Thanks Bill."

According to the Whitinsville, Massachusetts, farm, they had a special guest visit on Saturday to experience the fun of getting lost in the Belichick maze -- it was BB himself!

West End Creamery posted several pictures online showing Belichick -- wearing a Connecticut Huskies hoodie -- posing in front of the corn maze.

They also shared a photo of a football that Belichick signed for them, writing, "To West End Creamery, Best farm in NE!"

West End Creamery said it was honored to have Belichick visit. They'll be open through Nov. 3 for anyone else who wants to stop by.