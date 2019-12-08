Massachusetts

Bill Seeks to Ease Harsh Discipline Against Girls of Color

Bill would set aside $2.5 million for new federal grants

U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley is pushing legislation aimed at confronting what she described as punitive disciplinary actions taken disproportionately against girls of color in school.

The Massachusetts Democrat said that from kindergarten through their senior year in high school, black girls are seven times more likely to be suspended than white girls, and four times more likely to be arrested at school.

Pressley's bill would set aside $2.5 billion for new federal grants to help states and districts that commit to ban unfair and discriminatory school discipline practices and improve school climates.

