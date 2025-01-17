Third man charged in theft of safe from Billerica VFW

A third person has been arrested in the theft of a safe from a VFW post in Billerica, Massachusetts, earlier this week.

Billerica police said Peter George Poulakos, 32, of Lowell, is charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime, conspiracy, larceny over $1,200, breaking into a depository and larceny from a building. Two other suspects - 53-year-old Christopher John Silva, of Lowell and 47-year-old San Sin of Lowell, were previously arrested.

Around 8 a.m. Monday, police said they were called to the Solomon VFW Post at 12 Phiney St. for a report of a break-in and a stolen safe. A janitorial employee had entered the building that morning and noticed the safe, which is estimated to weigh around 300 pounds, was missing. The bartender said the safe was still inside when they left the night before.

A subsequent investigation used evidence recovered at the scene and surveillance footage from the area to develop information on a pickup truck that was used to haul the safe away from the VFW. Police ultimately identified Silva, Sin, and Poulakos as suspects.

The safe was discarded in Lowell and recovered by police as their investigation was ongoing.

On Wednesday, Billerica police, along with the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council, executed a search warrant related to the investigation at an address on Wright Street in Lowell. The search turned up cash and evidence related to the break-in and theft of the safe.

Poulakos is scheduled for arraignment Friday in Lowell District Court. Silva and Sin were each arraigned Thursday-- they are each being held on cash bail.