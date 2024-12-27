Bird flu detected in backyard flock in Vermont

The H5N1 bird flu, or highly pathogenic avian influenza, has been detected in a backyard flock in Vermont, according to state agriculture officials.

Bird flu is generally low-risk to humans, but can devastate bird populations. The first death in the backyard flock of 24 in Franklin County was on Dec. 18, according to the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets/ As the disease continued to spread more birds died. The remaining flock was quarantined to prevent the spread and depopulated by state officials, with the agreement of the owners, on Saturday.

No further cases have been reported. This is the fourth time bird flu has been detected in a backyard flock in Vermont since spring 2022.

No human cases of bird flu have been reported in Vermont or New England so far this season.

The nation's milk supply will soon be tested for bird flu — but Massachusetts has already conducted those tests on its dairy herds.

Bird flu generally spreads to domestic flocks and cattle through infected wild birds. Residents, particularly poultry owners, farmers and hunters, are asked to report any sick or dead birds they come across.

Earlier this year, bird flu was detected in dairy cattle for the first time, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The strain detected in Vermont is different from the one impacting dairy cattle in other states, Vermont agriculture officials said.

Anyone with regular exposure to poultry or livestock should take preventative measures. Owners are encouraged to take biosecurity measures to reduce the risk of disease spreading on their properties. For more information on steps you can take to protect your flock, visit the USDA website.

The general public can also take steps to stay safe, including only watching wildlife from a distance and avoid touching sick or dead animals, ashing hands and wearing personal protective equipment if you work closely with sick or dead animals, animal feces, litter, or raw milk, and drinking only pasteurized milk. The public is also encouraged to get the seasonal flu vaccine - while this won't protect against bird flu viruses, it does reduce the risk of seasonal flu, which combined with bird flu can lead to more severe illness.