Birdies Hot Chicken to open in Boston's Downtown Crossing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A third location of a group of Nashville hot chicken places appears to be on its way to the Greater Boston area, and this one will be in the heart of the city.

According to a poster (Geoff Wong) within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Birdies Hot Chicken is planning to open in the city's Downtown Crossing area, with the post indicating that it will be moving into a space next to Potbelly which means its exact address may be 267 Washington Street. Once it opens, the new outlet will join others in Brockton and Westwood, and based on those locations, expect the new location to offer chicken sliders, wings, tenders, chicken and waffles, and more.

The website for Birdies Hot Chicken can be found at https://birdieshotchickenma.com/

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)