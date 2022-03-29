Local

New Hampshire

Black Bear Gets Stuck Inside NH Home for 45 Minutes

No one was hurt

A black bear that made its way into a New Hampshire home got stuck inside the porch area and eventually left after 45 minutes — after making quite a mess.

“Naughty, NAUGHTY bear!!” Melissa Anne Kelley-Champney of Grafton posted on Facebook following the encounter Saturday. “We do NOT eat the walls and the doorknobs! Worst houseguest EVER!”

She said her husband had to climb out a window and go push the door open so the bear could get out. No one was hurt.

The couple estimated the bear was over 400 pounds.

New Hampshire has between 4,800 and 5,000 black bears statewide, according to the state Fish and Game Department. The bears typically enter dens between mid-October and late November and emerge from dens during late March or early April.

In 2018 in Groton, a woman was injured when a bear was trapped in her home.

