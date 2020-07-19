‘Black Lives Matter' Painted on Main Street in Burlington, Vt.

Vermont's largest city sent a clear message on Sunday that Black lives matter.

Community members joined in a public painting project to put those words on Main Street in Burlington,just steps from City Hall and the famous Church Street Marketplace.

Here’s a look at the finished result from high above, in drone shots — with credit to photographer Sammy Yang (@sammydepth). pic.twitter.com/SnwZZjUkc6 — Jack Thurston NBC 10 Boston (@JackNBCBoston) July 19, 2020

The Burlington City Council voted unanimously to support the painting, and the Public Works Department provided technical expertise.

Volunteers wore masks and used hand sanitzer before touching the paint rollers, and they came from a wide range of ages and races.

"You know, Black people are sort of expected to say these things. And to want for us to have a just society and to be involved in civil rights. And it’s not a complete picture if it doesn’t include the voices of the whole community making sure everybody is included," said Bishop Shannon MacVean-Brown, with the Episcopal Diocese of Vermont.

"We are a community, I believe, at our core, that cares deeply about our neighbors," Burlington City Councilor Karen Paul said. "And we don’t want people to feel unsafe. We don’t want anyone to feel unwelcome. We should all belong."

Along with the words 'Black Lives Matter,' an additional slogan was painted in the busy intersection that reads 'Stop Racism.'