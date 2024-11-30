Connecticut student dies after collapsing on football field, district says

A child has died after collapsing at a Bloomfield school football practice, according to a joint statement made by the school district and town leadership.

On Saturday, a social media post by Bloomfield's Interim Superintendent of Schools and the Bloomfield Town Manager said that a student-athlete who played with the Bloomfield Junior Warhawk Football Team had passed away.

The statement indicated that on Wednesday, the child was at football practice and collapsed. Leaders say school staff and emergency personnel attempted to revive the child, but were unsuccessful.

According to the post, the male student at started the year at Bloomfield High School, then recently transferred to Manchester High School.

The boy was a freshman in high school according to the district.

School leadership says counseling services will be available at both Bloomfield High School and Carmen Arace School on Monday.

Further details on the identity of the student or other circumstances regarding the medical emergency were not yet made available.