‘Blue Envelope Program' aims to help police better connect with drivers with autism

There is a new program that has already been adopted in some Massachusetts towns that aims to assist drivers who have autism spectrum disorder and police officers during things like traffic stops that are usually a stressful time.

As most of us know, getting pulled over by the police can be nerve-wracking -- the flashing lights, the anxiety, the sense of trouble... that's a lot. And for those with autism, being pulled over adds some extra complexities.

"It is very scary to be pulled over," Massachusetts State Sen. Joanne Comerford said.

"When you add the stress of either a traffic stop, or an accident, that anxiety rises," said Maura Sullivan, the deputy executive director of the Arc of Massachusetts.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The "Blue Envelope Program" is aiming to change that.

The Blue Envelope Bill passed in the Massachusetts Senate unanimously and is currently in the House of Representatives. The legislation would create a voluntary program for police departments that would make blue envelopes available to people with autism who would carry them while driving.

Here's how it works:

The blue envelope holds a driver's license, registration and insurance card and can be handed to a police officer during a traffic stop. Then on the outside of the envelope, there's room to write specific instructions that can inform officers the best way to communicate with the driver, as well as share information about any triggers, impairments and the driver's diagnosis.

"I think this is a game changer, it is so exciting and so needed and so simple," Sullivan said. "They will have a better understanding of how to engage and interact and maybe even de-escalate a situation that could have led to something more traumatic."

"These are scary moments so why not have a symbol both for the first responders, but also, for the individual themselves, to remind everyone, hey, I live with autism," Comerford said.

The Needham Police Department posted on social media last month that it felt like the program was such a great idea that they have already implemented their own similar version in part because of an interaction one of their officers recently had.

Needham police, who thanked Marin police for the idea, say they are offering the blue envelopes in their lobby and encourage anyone to come in to pick one up. They hope this project reaches the entire town and promotes ideas for other local police departments to do the same.

Marion police announced in early January that they were launching the Blue Envelope Program to help police better serve people in their community living with autism.

They say the envelopes can be stored in vehicles and given to officers during an accident, traffic stop or any other police interaction. The envelopes are free of charge and located at the Marion Police Department.

A similar program is already up and running in Connecticut, and advocates say it has been well received there, calling this a win-win for drivers and police.