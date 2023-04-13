Local

Blue Line Service Impacted During Morning Commute Amid Repair Work

By Matt Fortin

Shuttle buses were replacing service along a section of the MBTA's Blue Line on Thursday morning as crews made repairs to overhead wires.

The MBTA first announced the service changes just before 5:30 a.m., which at the time impacted service between Government Center and Wonderland.

By just before 7 a.m., train service had resumed between Orient Heights and Bowdoin, and shuttles buses were still replacing service between Orient Heights and Wonderland, as repair work continued near Revere Beach.

Riders have been encouraged to consider using the East Boston ferry or the Silver Line 3 service into downtown during Thursday's morning commute.

