Bluefish Are Overfished, So Feds Say Anglers Must Take Fewer

A popular fish for recreational fishing on the East Coast will be subject to new restrictions

One of the most popular fish with recreational anglers on the East Coast will be subject to new fishing restrictions.

The new restrictions apply to bluefish, which sport fishermen seek from Maine to Florida in the U.S. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the fish have been declared overfished.

NOAA is applying interim regulations to recreational vessels fishing for bluefish in federal waters on the East Coast. Private recreational vessels will face a daily bag limit of three fish per person, and for-hire vessels, such as charter boats, will see a daily bag limit of five fish per person.

The other rules about the fishery remain the same. The new rules took effect on Feb. 28, NOAA said in a statement.

