Lions, ladybugs and candy corn - oh my! Babies at the Boston Medical Center Newborn Intensive Care (NICU) are getting into the Halloween spirit and the results are a treat.

Boston Medical Center A sweet pea in a pod

The medical center's tiniest patients were dolled up in costumes donated by Project Sweet Peas, a nonprofit that supports families with babies in the NICU or those affected by pregnancy and infant loss.

Boston Medical Center Superman, in miniature

Boston Medical Center

To learn more about Project Sweet Peas, click here.