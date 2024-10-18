One seriously injured in boat explosion in Connecticut

One person has serious injuries after a boat exploded in Old Saybrook on Friday morning.

Officials from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said crews responded to Harbor One Marina after receiving reports that a boat exploded during refueling.

One person was taken to the hospital after suffering serious injuries, but they are not life-threatening, according to DEEP.

The boat is upside down and half-submerged and fuel is leaking in the water, according to DEEP.

A boom is containing the spill. Once the boat is upright, the fuel will be removed from the boat.

The DEEP Environmental Conservation Police and Emergency Response Unit personnel, the Old Saybrook Police and Fire departments and EMS all responded.