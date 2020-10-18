Local

Boat Gets Stuck Under Beverly Drawbridge, Causing MBTA Train Delay

The bridge carries the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's Newburyport/Rockport Line over the Danvers River in Beverly and Salem.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A Massachusetts boater was in a tough spot Sunday in Beverly.

The boater had tried to pass under the Beverly drawbridge when the boat became wedged right underneath, slightly submerged in the water.

A Rockport train from North Station experienced some delays as a result of the boat incident. It was stopped in Salem and was 15-25 minutes late, the MBTA said on Twitter.

A preliminary inspection found no damage to the bridge, according to the MBTA.

No injuries were reported.

