Boat Gets Stuck Under Beverly Drawbridge, Causing MBTA Train Delay

A Massachusetts boater was in a tough spot Sunday in Beverly.

The boater had tried to pass under the Beverly drawbridge when the boat became wedged right underneath, slightly submerged in the water.

The bridge carries the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's Newburyport/Rockport Line over the Danvers River in Beverly and Salem.

A Rockport train from North Station experienced some delays as a result of the boat incident. It was stopped in Salem and was 15-25 minutes late, the MBTA said on Twitter.

A preliminary inspection found no damage to the bridge, according to the MBTA.

No injuries were reported.