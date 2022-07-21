Local

boat fire

Boat Goes Up in Flames Before Sinking Off Cape Cod

The two people who were on the motorboat off Dennis' Corporation Beach abandoned it and swam to shore wearing life vests, according to the Cape and Islands Harbormaster Association

By Asher Klein

A boat goes up in flames off Corporation Beach in Dennis, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
Handout

A motorboat caught fire off the coast of Cape Cod Wednesday and sank, forcing the people on board to swim to shore, officials said.

The fire sent a plume of smoke high over Corporation Beach in Dennis, Massachusetts, about 7 p.m. and fully engulfed the boat in flames, according to the Cape and Islands Harbormaster Association.

The 38-foot vessel sank in about 30 feet of water after burning to the waterline, officials said Thursday. Ships from the Dennis harbormaster and Dennis Fire Department were at the scene to watch the boat go down.

The pair of people who were on the boat abandoned it and swam to shore wearing life vests, according to the officials.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

State environmental investigators were investigating the incident, along with the U.S. Coast Guard.

More Cape Cod news

sharks Jul 15

Check Out These Amazing Underwater Images of Sharks Off Cape Cod

Cape Cod Jul 8

Cape Cod Teen Attacked by Dog: ‘I Genuinely Thought He Was Going to Kill Me'

This article tagged under:

boat fireMassachusettsCape CodDennisCorporation Beach
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us