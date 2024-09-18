Boat runs aground at Boston Harbor island, police say

Police responded Wednesday to a report that a boat had run aground at an island on Boston Harbor.

A spokesperson with the Boston Police Department told NBC10 Boston that it is aware of the incident at Rainsford Island.

There was no immediate word on potential injuries, the spokesperson said.

Boston police said Massachusetts State Police are handling the investigation.

State police told NBC10 Boston everyone was accounted for, but they did not immediately have information on any potential injuries.

Check back for more information as this story develops.