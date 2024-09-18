Boston Harbor

Boat runs aground at Boston Harbor island, police say

Boston police say they received a report that a boat had run aground at Rainsford Island

File photo of a Boston Police Department boat in Boston Harbor
Christopher Evans/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Police responded Wednesday to a report that a boat had run aground at an island on Boston Harbor.

A spokesperson with the Boston Police Department told NBC10 Boston that it is aware of the incident at Rainsford Island.

There was no immediate word on potential injuries, the spokesperson said.

Boston police said Massachusetts State Police are handling the investigation.

State police told NBC10 Boston everyone was accounted for, but they did not immediately have information on any potential injuries.

Check back for more information as this story develops.

This article tagged under:

Boston Harbor
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us