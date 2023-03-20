Bobcat Driver Leads Brookline Officers on ‘Extremely Slow' Police Pursuit

Police pursuits aren't uncommon but ones that are characterized as "extremely slow," are.

Yet that's just what happened in Brookline, Massachusetts, earlier this month after an off-duty officer saw a construction vehicle commonly referred to as a skid steer or Bobcat traveling across Boylston Street, obstructing the free flow of traffic.

According to Sgt. Rob Disario, the Bobcat and its operator were acting suspiciously enough to catch the officer's attention on his morning drive to work on March 9.

Off-duty officer observed a Bobcat obstructing the free flow of traffic. Driver fled from marked patrol officers, however, driver was then placed under arrest for several counts of stealing packages, breaking into cars as well as other motor vehicle violations. #BPD #brookline pic.twitter.com/mWffEBFS9O — Brookline PD (@BrooklineMAPD) March 20, 2023

An on-duty patrol officer in a marked car was able to locate the vehicle and tried to stop it, however the Bobcat fled, leading police on a "short, extremely slow pursuit," Disario said.

The unusual chase ended on Cypress Street, and a subsequent investigation led to several apartment buildings on Beacon Street and Commonwealth Avenue. The Bobcat operator was then arrested for several counts of stealing packages and breaking into cars, as well as other motor vehicle violations, Disario said.

Police did not identify the person arrested, and no other information was provided.