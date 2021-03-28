Local

Body Found Floating in Lake at Mount Tom State Park: State Police

State police vehicle
NBCConnecticut.com

Connecticut state police said they are investigating after a body was found floating in the water at Mount Tom State Park.

Police said they found the body floating in the lake in the Litchfield area.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The person was transported to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead, according to troopers.

Local

Massachusetts 55 mins ago

Coast Guard Aids Fisherman Injured on Boat off Nantucket

cambridge 2 hours ago

Authorities ID 19-Year-Old Man Shot and Killed in Cambridge

State police said they are in the very beginning stages on their investigation and will provide more details as they become available.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

The park runs through the towns of Washington, Litchfield and Morris.

Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us