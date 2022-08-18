Body Found in Charles River After Search Near Bridge Near Harvard

A person's body was found in the Charles River between Boston and Cambridge Wednesday night after police searched the water for hours, officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear if they jumped or fell into the water from the bridge near Harvard University, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police began searching for the person after getting a report of someone in the water near the Larz Anderson Bridge in Cambridge, police said. Traffic was closed on the bridge while local and state police searched the area.

Police didn't release any information about the person who died as of Thursday morning.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling 988, the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741, anytime.